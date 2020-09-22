Missouri mother says university didn’t do enough to inform, protect her son from virus

ST. LOUIS, MO. – A St. Louis family claims that Missouri Southern State University didn’t do enough to prevent him from contracting COVID-19.

Rochelle Daughrity said the University didn’t let her son, Larry, know they had put his two suitemates on quarantine after they showed symptoms for coronavirus.

The Daughrity family is upset that the school didn’t warn them until it was too late.

The suitemates eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Larry later came down with symptoms, also tested positive, and is in isolation.

Nexstar sister station, FOX 2, reached out to the university and a spokesperson said they would not move a student into living quarters with people on quarantine or who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Larry said he’s feeling better and hopes he’ll soon be out of isolation.