Missouri National Guard headed to Louisiana to aid in hurricane recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has mobilized and deployed the National Guard to aid in post-hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

Solders from Kansas City’s 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and Fort Leonard Wood’s 35th Engineer Brigade have been mobilized.

“Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever,” Parson said. “Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastation and destruction.”

Through the Emergency Management Assistant Compact (EMAC), Louisiana requested the assistance from states including Missouri.

The guard will provide humanitarian, equipment, debris removal and general support to those in need for up to 14 days.

“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General, said. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”

Nearly 300 soldiers will be deployed to the area.