Missouri National Guard Soldiers assist North Kansas City mass vaccination site

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard are helping give out the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at Cerner’s world headquarters.

The Cerner campus is where Operation Safe, the Clay County coalition, has been staging its mass vaccination clinics to fight the coronavirus.

The difference today is there are more than 35 soldiers from the Missouri National Guard helping with traffic control, record keeping and other administrative tasks. There are more than 100 other volunteers, including health care workers, who actually administer the COVID-19 shots.

“It’s been a good experience being in the Missouri National Guard doing these types of events, and helping out the citizens of Missouri,” Lt. Col. Sonja Caballero, the officer in charge, said. “It reminds us of why we do what we do. The events have gone smoothly, and it’s been great having the opportunity to work with our civilian agencies. Overall, it’s been a positive experience.”

The people receiving the vaccine Wednesday have registered through Missouri’s statewide “Vaccine Navigator” system.

Only those with appointments from the state are getting the inoculations.

Some have just shown up thinking they can get immunized. But that’s not the case.

The state expects to vaccinate more than 2,000 people in one day. More than 700 guardsmen are involved in mass vaccination teams all across the Show-Me State.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android