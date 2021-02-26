Missouri National Guard to host vaccination clinic on Cerner campus in North KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard will be giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Cerner World Headquarters in North Kansas City.

A similar event was originally scheduled for Feb. 16, but was canceled due to the extreme winter weather that swept through the area.

Although not a part of the Operation Safe program, the National Guard will be using the same volunteers to inoculate people in the appropriate tiers.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.

Operation Safe will be hosting four clinics in the same location next week and appointments are also required and will be for Missouri residents who pre-registered using the Clay County Public Health Center interest form.

Monday, March 1 – Moderna first-dose

Thursday, March 4 – Pfizer first-dose

Friday, March 5 – Pfizer first-dose

Saturday, March 6 – Pfizer first-dose