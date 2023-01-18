BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — While someone in Maine won $1.35 billion in last week’s Mega Millions drawing, there was still a lucky winner right here in the Kansas City area.

Someone purchased a $1 million winning ticket in Blue Springs for the Jan. 13 drawing.

The Missouri Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 7 Highway and N.W. Duncan Road.

That isn’t the only Blue Springs lottery player that won big recently. In the Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing, someone won $10,000 after purchasing a winning ticket at the Price Chopper near 7 Highway and 40 Highway.

“Players should always check their tickets closely. Even if you didn’t win millions of dollars, there is always a chance you won one of the game’s other prize levels,” Lester Elder, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, said in a news release.

The Missouri Lottery said in the latest Mega Millions jackpot run, which went for 26 drawings over nearly 3 months, Missouri players won more than $6.7 million in prizes.

Over that time, $12.1 million of Mega Millions revenue also went to public education.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.