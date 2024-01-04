ST. LOUIS – The FBI is still searching for former President Harry S. Truman’s swords, which were stolen 45 years ago from Independence, Missouri.

On March 24, 1978, around 6:30 a.m., the Truman Presidential Library was broken into, and several items were stolen, including three ceremonial swords and two daggers given to President Truman by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Saud and the Shah of Iran. The thieves broke into a display case in the lobby.

Photo by: FBI

Photo by: FBI

Photo by: FBI

Photo by: FBI



Photo by: FBI

According to the FBI flyer, the two suspects were believed to be aware of the library’s security procedures. The theft took only minutes, and the suspects fled through a window. The stolen items were valued between $700,000 and $1,000,000 in 1978.

The search is still ongoing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of the items.

If you have information about the artifacts stolen from the Truman Presidential Library, please contact the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office directly at 816-512-8200. You may also reach out to your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.