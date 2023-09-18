CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of E. Augusta Street and North Price Lane for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Medics took the teen to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Clinton police took a 70-year-old suspect into custody. FOX4 is not naming the man at this time since he has not been formally charged, according to online court records.

Police have not released information on what led up to the deadly shooting. Clinton police said the investigation is still ongoing.