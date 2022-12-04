CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.

Five juvenile passengers were in the vehicle. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt according to MSHP.

The driver is in moderate condition.

A 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old female, both of Excelsior Springs, and a 17-year-old female of Gladstone, Missouri, are in serious condition.

A 14-year-old male passenger and a 17-year-old female, also of Excelsior Springs, suffered minor injuries.

