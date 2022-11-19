One man is dead on Monday after his car crashed into a trailer in Anderson County.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.

The driver of the impala was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. The front-seat passenger of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital and is currently in serious condition.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. The front-seat passenger of the Kia was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

