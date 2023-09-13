KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, has been getting awfully lucky lately.

The Missouri Lottery’s “500X” game has claimed two $50,000 prizes in the past month. The two winning tickets were purchased from retailers on Kansas City’s Barry Road.

The most recent winning ticket was bought from Temp Stop at 4411 NW Barry Road. The other winning numbers were purchased at the Price Chopper on 500 N.E. Barry Road.

Both of the tickets were worth $50,000.

“500X” is a $50 Scratchers ticket released in May. The game currently offers over $213.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $5 million, four second prizes of $1 million and 40 additional prizes of $50,000.

In 2023, lottery players in Platte County won more than $15.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, sellers of the lottery cards earned more than $1.3 million in commission and bonuses. More than $1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.