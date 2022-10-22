CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after a pedestrian crash in Cass County Friday morning.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was struck by the towed unit attached to a 2018 Chevrolet Truck near Austin Road and East 315 Street around 11:10 a.m.
The child was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
FOX4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.
