CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after a pedestrian crash in Cass County Friday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was struck by the towed unit attached to a 2018 Chevrolet Truck near Austin Road and East 315 Street around 11:10 a.m.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

FOX4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.

