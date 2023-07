HOLDEN, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died Monday after a head-on crash in Johnson County, Missouri, officials say.

Zachariah Hamilton, of Buckner, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle on Missouri Highway 131 just south of S.W. 750th Street outside Holden.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 23-year-old crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Versa. Hamilton was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The 52-year-old driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.