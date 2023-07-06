ST. LOUIS — More than 98% of Missouri is experiencing some level of drought, with nearly a quarter of the state under extreme drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Current drought conditions, from a July 4 report, show three states suffering widespread extreme drought: Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri.

Drought conditions are measured on a six-tiered scale: None, Abnormally Dry, Moderate Drought, Severe Drought, Extreme Drought, and Exceptional Drought.

Missouri is not experiencing exceptional drought at the moment, though parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Texas are.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the state’s Drought Assessment Committee is meeting July 25 “to further coordinate drought response actions.”

Approximately five weeks ago, Gov. Mike Parson declared a drought alert for 60 Missouri counties experiencing “moderate, severe, or extreme drought.” As of the July 4 Drought Monitor report, more than 100 Missouri counties fall under those conditions.

Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor and other sources

Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor and Curtis Riganti, National Drought Mitigation Center

Founded in 1999, the Drought Monitor is a collaborative effort by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More than 425 scientific observers, ranging from meteorologists, climatologists, hydrologists, and agricultural scientists, among others, supply local and regional data used in crafting the weekly USDM map.

Since drought is considered a “slow-moving hazard,” the Drought Monitor is not a forecast tool, but rather a snapshot of conditions at a given time.

On March 14, approximately one week before spring, the Drought Monitor map showed 97.37% of Missouri drought-free. The day before summer, June 20, just 6.7% of the state reported no drought.

Obviously, conditions become dryer as we move from spring to summer, but the ubiquity of drought in 2023 stands in sharp contrast to 2022, when 70.8% of Missouri was drought-free at the start of summer.

Several federal, state and local agencies and other organizations rely on updates from the Drought Monitor. The USDA uses the information for disaster declarations, while the Internal Revenue Service uses the Drought Monitor for tax deferrals on forced livestock sales because of a drought.