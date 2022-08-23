KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police are investigating a crash that injured three people Monday evening near 54th Street and Troost Avenue.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. when a white Infiniti traveling south on Troost Avenue lost control, crossing the double yellow lines, and hit a white Hyundai head on.

The Infinity driver was transported to an area hospital and impairment is under investigation.

Two people in the Hyundai were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Troost Avenue was closed between 53rd Street and 54th Street for approximately two hours.

