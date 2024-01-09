PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Ninety-five dogs were rescued from a breeder in Phelps County and taken into the care of the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO).

The unlicensed breeder, Sandra Kozlowski of Sho-Me Labradors, had over 80 dogs removed from their care in 2019 and 2020 and is on the national “Horrible 100” list – a ranking of the worst dog breeders in the country.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Missouri Attorney General’s office helped coordinate the rescue.

During the breeder’s last inspection in August of 2023, dogs were found to be left without consistent access to water, and large dogs were crammed into small wire crates, according to a release from the Humane Society of Missouri.

“Too many helpless animals in Missouri continue to suffer at the hands of repeat offenders like Sandra Kozlowski,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said.

“It’s a horrific situation, and these bad breeders who trap helpless animals in a cycle of abuse and neglect need to be shut down permanently. Until then, HSMO will continue to exhaust our limited resources for repeated rescues. Thankfully, these dogs are safe now and will receive the care and rehabilitation they desperately need and deserve.”

The dogs rescued included both adult dogs and puppies. They will be available for adoption once they have been cared for and determined to be healthy.

Donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, and dog beds are needed, according to the Humane Society. Monetary donations can also be made on the HSMO website.