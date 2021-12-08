Accused serial killer Perez Reed pleads not guilty in two St. Louis deaths

ST. LOUIS — A man suspected of a total of six killings in Missouri and Kansas pleaded not guilty Wednesday in two deaths in St. Louis.

Perez Reed, 26, appeared via video to face charges that he shot and killed 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19 in St. Louis.

Reed is also charged in two killings in St. Louis County and two others in Kansas City, Kansas, in September and October.

He was arrested in early November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis.

Public defender Brian Horneyer entered not guilty pleas for Reed to two counts of murder and armed criminal action. Horneyer told the judge that Reed has an extensive history of mental health issues.

