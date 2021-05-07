After mushroom hunter finds human remains in Branson, police need help locating family

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson police and the county coroner have identified human remains found in April, but now they can’t locate the woman’s family.

Police say a mushroom hunter found the remains near Missouri Highway 248 and Gretna Road on April 10 and reported it to authorities.

Now, police have identified the remains as Deborah Brown. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police are asking for help to locate her next of kin, friends or anyone who may have any information about her.

According to police, Brown was born in 1958, and detectives have determined she previously lived in Illinois and possibly moved to Missouri around 2014. Detectives also believe Brown may have been last seen in 2017.

Any person with information is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s Tip Line at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online Crime Tip submission.

