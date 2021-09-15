Archery season begins for deer hunters in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gather your bows and atlatls, Missouri deer hunters; archery season starts Wednesday.

The first half of the archery hunting season runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12, and Nov. 24 to Jan. 15, 2022. Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

An antler point restriction is enforced in some counties.

Hunters can purchase and fill any number of archery antlerless deer hunting permits in open counties. The permit allows for two deer of either sex and only one antlered deer may be taken before Nov. 14.

For additional information, hunters can visit the MDC’s deer archery page.