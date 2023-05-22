BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing 17-year-old teen who was last seen Sunday morning.

Qua Na Big Spring is a Native American female, who stands at 5’4″, and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the Qua Na left a group home in Pecuiliar in the 600 block of B Street between 4:30 and 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is unknown what clothes Qua Na was wearing when she left, but she should be carrying a violet-colored backpack. She also takes medication daily.

Police say she may be in the Grandview area near 140th Street and Botts Road. If anyone sees or knows about Qua Na’s whereabouts, call 816-331-1500 or local law enforcement.