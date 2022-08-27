KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred Saturday morning.

Police said a bicyclist was traveling south on View Hill Drive, north of Longview Road around 6 a.m. when a vehicle that was also traveling the same direction struck the bicyclist and left the scene without stopping.

The victim died on the scene.

