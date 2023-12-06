KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an effort to save a species, a tiger living at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium since 2022 is heading to a new home.

According to the Zoo’s Facebook, Sumatran tiger Bintang, or “Bini”, is moving to a new facility next week after a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums‘ Species Survival Plan (SSP).

The KC Zoo revealed that the SSP “makes decisions on placement and mating of animals like the Sumatran tiger.”

The Sumatran tiger, also known as the Sunda tiger, has a “critically endangered” conservation status.

Bintang is being moved “to ensure the species’ genetic diversity and hope for its future.”

The KC Zoo says you can stop by this weekend to give Bini a final farewell and learn more about him and his tiger species.