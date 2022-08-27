BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs man was sentenced to 15 years in State prison after pleading guilty to several accounts Friday according to the Jackson County Prosector’s office.

Bryan Snow, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to the court documents, on February 12, 2021, Blue Springs police responded to a medical assistance call at an apartment complex in the 400 block of S.W. Moreland School Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old woman who was identified as Snow’s girlfriend had been in the bathtub for an extensive time suffering from multiple sclerosis.

Police also found two malnourished 5-year-old girls in one of the bedrooms. They were later evaluated by doctors who found signs of child neglect, malnourishment, failure to thrive, and suspected child abuse, court records say.

One of the children said Snow allegedly tied them with a rope and choked them.

Blue Springs police obtained a search warrant and discovered the bedroom closet filled with little girls’ dirty clothing, feces on the walls, and scratch marks on the doors, court records say.

According to charging documents, there were four hotline calls about Snow and the abuse and neglect of the two children in 2020.

