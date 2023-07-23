Eight people were hurt late Saturday night after the boat they were riding in ran aground at Lake of the Ozarks and struck a house.

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Eight people were hurt after they were ejected from a boat that ran aground at Lake of the Ozarks and struck a house late Saturday night. Six of those people suffered serious injuries according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

A patrol report says the boat crash happened at 11:55 p.m. at the 1.3 mile mark of the Osage Arm in Miller County.

The driver of a 2014 Nortech boat was traveling east in the waterway when the vessel ran aground, hit a residence, and overturned.

The boat’s driver and seven passengers—three men and five women, ranging in ages from 21 to 51—were all ejected. The driver and five passengers were seriously injured, while two others suffered moderate injuries. Everyone was taken to Lake Regional.

Two of the victims were from Louisville, Mississippi; two were from Huntington Beach, California; one was from Oak Hills, California; one was from Glen Ellyn, Illinois; one was from Phelan, California, and one was from Niles, Michigan.

The boat driver, a 46-year-old man from Huntington Beach, California, was arrested for two counts of boating while intoxicated leading to serious physical injury. He was released for medical treatment and hasn’t been formally charged yet.

The crash report doesn’t provide any details about what led up to the crash, but no one was wearing a life jacket or restrained.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Ozark Fire Department, Lake Ozark Police Department, Osage Beach Fire Department, Camden County Ambulance, Miller County Ambulance, Osage Beach Ambulance, and Cole County Ambulance responded to assist the state patrol either the investigation or treating the victims.