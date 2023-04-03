KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Police Department, a death investigation is underway after a body was recovered Sunday from the Riverfront Park at the Missouri River.

Officers were dispatched to a location along the river on a reported dead body, shortly after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, with the help of the police helicopter, the body was located.

KCFD responded and recovered the body and transported it to the boat ramp at Berkley River Front Park.

There are no details on the victim’s identification or the cause of death.