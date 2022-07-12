HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A wreck along a rural Missouri highway claimed the lives of a Boonville man and woman on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Monday along Highway 124, just west of County Road 409, in Howard County.

State authorities determined a 2006 Chevy HHR was traveling eastbound when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a telephone pole, and overturned before slamming into a tree.

The passenger, 20-year-old Ryleigh Randolph, was pronounced dead just after 5:25 p.m. The driver, 19-year-old James Dorman, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia but died shortly after 5:45 p.m.

Both Dorman and Randolph were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, investigators said.

