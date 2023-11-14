SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Travel center and gas station Buc-ee’s announced it will open its first Missouri location in Springfield on Dec. 11.

The new location is located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road.

According to a release, doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Several local and state leaders will attend the celebration, including Mayor Ken McClure.

“Buc-ee’s Springfield will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go,” Buc-ee’s spokesperson Rachel Austin said.

“Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.”

This Buc-ee’s will be the first in Missouri.

“Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66!” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s in the release.

“We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee’s to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for.”