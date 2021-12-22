ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis nonprofit is scrambling after catalytic converters were stolen from their food delivery vans ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Food Outreach delivers meals to people with cancer and HIV. About 250 people rely on the food deliveries each month.

Julie Lock, the executive director at Food Outreach, said someone stole two catalytic converters from their vans over the weekend. Replacing the converters will cost the organization an estimated $2,000.

“Two-thousand dollars to an organization like this is huge,” said Lock. “Just imagine how much food that can provide.”

Tricia Parker, who is battling HIV, said the meals are essential.

“With all the medicines we take, we need stuff that will help us keep it down and they know exactly what we need,” Parker said.

Food Outreach was able to get an emergency replacement to continue deliveries until their vehicles are fixed.

“The impact of your choice impacts the lives of the hundreds of people we serve, and in case you or your family or anybody you love is going through anything like this, you wouldn’t wish this for anybody,” said Lock.

Those interested in making a donation to Food Outreach can donate online.