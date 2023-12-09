KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown to Christmas is on.

16 days until Santa and his reindeer make their way across the globe and folks in Westport were busy checking off their lists as well.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kansas City, thanks to the Westport Christmas Market and Santa Dash 5k.

“Westport’s all about being local, where the locals can come and be themselves,” said Westport special events manager, Lexie Boyd.

“And just enjoy Westport, get some great food, get some great items for Christmas presents, and have a great day.”

50 local businesses set up in the heart of Westport – to celebrate the holidays and help shoppers finish their Christmas lists.

“Being out here with all the foot traffic, everyone loves buying stuff for the holidays, so we have the right stuff for man caves so that’s pretty much all the conversations that we have all day is on what can I get my husband, or what can I get someone else that loves kansas city, loves football,” said a shopper.

Shoppers could also give back while at the market.

Christopher Mcneil is Wahl Man of the Year and also started a books and barbers mentorship program.

For every free beard trim – the men’s grooming company donates one hundred dollars to the Kansas City Public Schools Foundation.

“Providing free haircuts to elementary school students and then also free books and then provide mentorship for them, so this award just allows us to expand and impact more young people,” said Mcneil.

The FOX4 love fund was also there, where shoppers could pick an ornament and get a gift for someone in need.