KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child who was shot on Saturday Christmas Eve has died from their injuries.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of James A. Reed regarding a shooting call involving a juvenile. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a juvenile under 5 years old, inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

“Although the death investigation continues, this is believed to be accidental and detectives are not looking for any suspects in the case,” Kansas City Police said in a release.

The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination on a ruling of the death.