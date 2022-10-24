KANSAS CITY, — Country music star Wynonna Judd will make a stop in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center as part of her 15-city extension of “The Judds: The Final Tour” on Feb. 3, 2023.

She will be joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride during the tour.

“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song,” Judd said. “What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.”

A presale for Citi cardholders will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. followed by a fan presale at 12 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Judd’s tour starts in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 26, 2023.

