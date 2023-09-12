KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline to pick a new Evergy plan is coming up for customers in Missouri.

Customers have until October to choose a new time-based rate plan or they’ll be automatically enrolled in the standard plan. Find a breakdown of the new plan options below.

Experts with Evergy said they know the change can be confusing, so they’re holding a series of events to help customers pick the best plan for their families.

Experts from Spire and Evergy were at the Connect Center on Tuesday, helping customers with any questions they may have and walking them through Evergy’s four new time-based rate plans available.

The change goes into effect in October and will adjust the price Evergy customers pay for electricity based on the time of day its used — day of the week and time of year.

Elizabeth Danforth, director of social impact at Evergy, said the programs are curated to help meet customer’s needs.

“It allows customers to choose you know based on their usage habits, they can see, they can go online and even see what rate will allow them to save more on their energy,” Danforth said. “So, it really puts the customer in control of what they want to do and the rate they want to select.”

Danforth believes a lot of customers will save on their future energy bills with the change.

Evergy customers in Kansas do not need to choose a new plan since the time-of-use plans are only going into effect in Missouri.

Time-of-use plans

Here’s what to know about the four new Evergy plan options for Missouri customers:

Standard Peak Saver

Under this standard plan, customers will be charged a higher per-kilowatt hour rate from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays from June until September.

According to Evergy’s website, during the summer months from 4-8 p.m. the price of electricity will spike from $0.09 to $0.38 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Peak Reward Saver

Under this plan, the price you pay will change based on the amount of energy used and the season.

The plan establishes pricing tiers based on the time of the year, with rates increasing in the summer months and decreasing in the winter months.

The three-tier pricing plan is based on usage ranging from 600 kWh to more than 1,000 kWh used each month. Once a customer has completely used the energy allotment in one tier, the price changes to the next tier rate.

According to Evergy’s website, pricing during the summer months begins at $0.14 per kWh for the first 1000 kilowatt hours used each month. After the initial 1000 kWh have been used, the price increases to $0.15 per kWh.

During the winter months, Evergy will charge $0.12 for the first 600 kWh hours used. The price then drops to $0.07 per kWh for the next 400 kWh hours used. The price decreases again to a rate of $0.06 per kWh for the next 1,00 kWh hours used.

Customers will receive either a credit or an extra charge on their bill based on when they use electricity.

A 1-cent credit will be applied for each kilowatt hour of energy used between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. An extra 1-cent charge will be applied per kilowatt hour for any energy used from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nights and Weekends Saver

Under this plan, electricity prices will vary based on time of the day, day of the week and by season. Evergy will charge a higher per-kilowatt rate during peak energy usage times on weekdays between 4-8 p.m. and a lower rate during “Saver” and “Super Saver” time slots.

During peak energy usage times, Evergy customers will be charged $0.33 per kWh in the summer months and $0.27 per kWh in the winter months.

Evergy has established “Saver” times as 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Friday and 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekends. According to Evergy’s website, “Super Saver” times are daily between midnight and 6 a.m.

During the summer prices drop to $0.11 per kWh during “Saver” times and $0.05 per kWh during “Super Saver” times. In the winter months, customers will be charged $0.10 per kWh during “Saver” times and $0.04 per kWh during “Super Saver” times.

Nights and Weekends Max Saver

Under the Nights and Weekends Max Saver plan, customers will see higher energy prices between 4-8 p.m. with a $0.35 per kWh charge during the summer months and a $0.27 per kWh charge in the winter.

In the summer months, prices decrease to $0.11 per kWh during “Saver” times and $0.02 per kWh during “Super Saver” times. During the winter months, customers will pay $0.09 per kWh during “Saver” times and $0.02 per kWh during “Super Saver” times.

Kelli Kolich with Evergy previously told FOX4 you’ll pay more during peak hours of usage and less at other times.

“Seventy percent of the folks transitioning to the standard peak default rate – they’re still going to see a savings on their bill,” Kolich said. “Customers have an opportunity to save more or to mitigate an increase that they may see, by choosing the rate that works best for them.”

“So customers just need to be conscientious during those peak hours if they’re looking to find additional savings on their bill,” Kolich said.