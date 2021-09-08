Deadline to enter Missouri’s third vaccine incentive lottery is Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Wednesay is the deadline for Missourians to enter the third of five lottery drawings as part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The third drawing takes place Friday, Sept. 10. Missourians have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to get their first dose of the vaccine and enter.

Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21. Approximately 550,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered since the launch of the program. More than 62% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners.

The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

The second drawing took place Aug. 27. The winners will be publicly announced shortly.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for all five drawings.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

Winners will have their vaccination statuses verified.