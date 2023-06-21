KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Mayor Quinton Lucas and Gov. Mike Parson were on hand Wednesday as developers broke ground on a new industrial park near Kansas City International Airport.

The KCI 29 Logistics Park, located just north of the new KCI terminal, is set to become the largest industrial park in Missouri.

Right now, it’s a 3,300-acre project, but it has the potential to create up to 20 million square feet on industrial space.

All that land means businesses could manufacture products, store materials and ship them out from one site.

Developers haven’t disclosed what companies will set up at the industrial park yet, but last month the Kansas City Business Journal reported the Port Authority of Kansas City approved a potential tax exemption for an undisclosed international retail company.

But a site this big will take time to come together. Infrastructure work for KCI 29 Logistics Park is expected to last until August 2025.

Developers said the park will bring bring billions of dollars in investment and 9,000 jobs to the Kansas City area.