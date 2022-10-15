KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Police said a black red Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Interstate 435 in the second lane of travel. The Chrysler driver changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and started flipping over multiple times.

The driver was ejected out of the Ford Explorer and a 14-year-old passenger crawled out of the Ford on his own.

The third vehicle, an unknown RV, kept traveling southbound. Police said they made contact with that driver later.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.