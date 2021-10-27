Drone video shows EF-1 tornado path in southern Missouri

GLADDEN, Mo. – Drone video shared with OzarksFirst from viewer Kent Nichols shows the storm damage left from a Sunday tornado in Gladden.

The tornado was an EF-1 and was on the ground for six miles.

Across Missouri, there were several tornado warnings across the region, and a few areas were surveyed.

The first touched down at 3:27 p.m. central five miles east of Turney in Clinton County northeast of Kansas City. Its maximum width was 40 yards, and the length was 4.653 miles long. It ended five miles west of Kingston in Caldwell County. This tornado was ranked an EF-1 with 100 mph winds. The only damage that was reported was roof damage.

An EF-2 tornado was reported in Linn County that touched down at 4:31 p.m. and ended at 5:18 p.m. It was 150 yards in width and traveled 31.54 miles with max winds of 120 mph.

In Dent County, an EF-1 tornado touched down at 6:34 p.m. with estimated peak winds at 100 mph. This tornado had a maximum wide path of 440 yards and a length of 5.84 miles. The tornado ended at 6:44 p.m.

This storm caused a roof to lift, which resulted in a partial failure of an exterior wall near county road 5510. The tornado uprooted and snapped numerous trees before completely destroying a barn and small shed and crossing over highway N southeast of Salem. Trees were uprooted and snapped at their trunks as the tornado crossed County Road 5380.

In Camden County, an EF-1 tornado touched down at 6:53 p.m. with estimated peak winds at 90 mph. The tornado had a maximum wide path of 100 yards and traveled 2.1 miles. The tornado dissipated at 6:57 p.m. This tornado tore off the roof of one home and damaged a barn. Multiple trees were uprooted, with several large trees limbs snapped.

To see more damage reports head over to NOAA Storm Damage.