ST. LOUIS — The ex-boyfriend of a St. Louis woman who was reported missing on Dec. 20 is now charged with murder.

Trenton Ivy, 31, of St. Louis, admitted to causing the death of his ex-girlfriend, police said.

On Dec. 20, Marquisha Williams was reported missing by her family. Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons started looking into her disappearance.

Family interviews revealed that Williams was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Ivy, in her 2020 Jeep Compass. On Dec. 22, detectives discovered that Ivy had been taken into custody in Racine, Wisconsin, on unrelated charges, and he was the only person in Williams’ vehicle.

Investigations unveiled apparent blood and other evidence in Williams’ vehicle, along with her personal belongings, police said.

In an interview with Racine police detectives, Ivy allegedly confessed to killing Williams in St. Louis.

He admitted to physically assaulting her, resulting in her death, and confessed to disposing of her body at an undisclosed location, police said.