KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says an elderly female pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:17 p.m. at 711 Bennington Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigators said the woman was crossing Bennington Avenue from the east side to the west side of the street. While in the northbound lane, the pedestrian was hit by a red unknown vehicle. The driver left the scene after the crash and continued to drive north on Bennington.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.