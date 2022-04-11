KNOB NOSTER, Mo. — First lady Jill Biden will make another trip to the Kansas City region when she visits Whiteman Air Force Base this week.

The first lady and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the base in Knob Noster on Wednesday to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students.

While there, Biden and Cardona also plan to visit Whiteman Elementary School and attend and speak at Knob Noster High School’s “Purple Up” pep assembly.

Her visit is part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, which works to support military families through employment, education and health.

The first lady has been to the Kansas City area twice already since President Joe Biden took office last year.

In May 2021, she visited Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus in Kansas City, Missouri, as a part of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination tour.

In October 2021, she went to the other side of the state line, holding a “charla,” or chat in English, at El Centro Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

During her trip to KCK, Jill Biden listened to several local Latino Americans’ stories, saying it’s important to hear directly from communities who are impacted by the administration’s policies and take their experiences back to the White House.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.