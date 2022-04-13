WHITEMAN A.F.B — First Lady Jill Biden and and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped at a Missouri Air Force Base.

The two leaders visited Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo., Wednesday afternoon to highlight programs supporting children and students with parents who serve in the military.

The trip is part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative. The program supports military families, veterans, caregivers and survivors.

During the visit, the First Lady and Secretary Cardona will visit Whiteman Elementary School. They will also attend Knob Noster High School’s “Purple Up Pep Assembly.”

