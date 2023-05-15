GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview police are investigating a late Sunday stabbing that injured four people, including a suspect.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the 13000 block of Manchester Ave around 10:24 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were forced to make entry into the residence when hearing pleas for help.

They located two adults with severe injuries including locating a young child with minor injuries, and two sleeping children. Later they found a teenage child with a severe injury that was transported from a neighboring residence.

The suspect was contacted at the residence and fled on foot, and has injuries from the assault. They were later treated at a local hospital and released back to the custody of Grandview Police.