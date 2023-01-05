KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Northland football coach charged with rape is set to go to trial this summer.

In 2021, Joshua D. Hood was indicted in Clay County on one count of second-degree statutory rape of a 15-year-old, which occurred in 2010. Hood worked in the North Kansas City School District between 2006 and 2013.

Hood was originally scheduled to go to trial in December, but in November, a judge canceled the trial and set a new hearing for this Thursday.

At that hearing, the judge set a new jury trial to begin on June 5.

Just days before the Clay County rape charge was announced, Hood plead guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape and one count of child molestation in Jackson County.

When those charges were announced in 2020, Hood was football coach at Park Hill High School.

In that case, prosecutors said Hood sexually assaulted a student multiple times in Lee’s Summit in 2003. Hood was around 26 years old at the time, coaching at Holden High School, and the victim was 16.

Hood received a suspended prison sentence and probation; if he violations his probation, he would serve five years. He was also forced to surrender his teaching license.