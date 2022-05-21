KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boat owners may want to get ready for summer with a trip to an area lake this weekend, even if it’s not warm enough to get out on the water.

Marine Operations Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are offering free boat inspections at the lake Saturday, May 21.

The inspections will be offered at the following times:

Longview Lake Marina, 9898 Longview Road, Kansas City Saturday, May 21 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Smithville Lake, 17201 Paradesian St., Smithville Saturday, May 21 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Truman Lake, Shawnee Bend Boat Ramp, Warsaw Saturday, May 21 8-11 a.m.



Troopers are also offering free inspections at other locations across the state as part of National Safe Boating Week.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said owners are encouraged to make time for a thorough boat inspection before taking it out on the water every year.

