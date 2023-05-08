BRAYMER, Mo. — A train derailment is causing inconvenience in Caldwell County.

Part of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City train is blocking a street in Braymer, Missouri. The sheriff’s department is asking people to stay away from Main Street between East 3rd Street and Southeast Mud Creek Drive.

The derailment happened around 1:30 p.m.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City said the derailment is not a threat to the public or the environment.

The rail company said nine cars derailed. Of those cars, eight were empty. The full car carried asphalt. All of the cars remained upright and the car carrying asphalt is not leaking, according to the rail company.

Incident response teams from the rail company are responding and will work to remove the derailed cars.