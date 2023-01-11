ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park will offer free admission to all visitors for five days in 2023, the first of those coming up next week.

This means that the $3 entrance fee that is usually included in each adult tram ride to the top ticket and adult documentary movie ticket will be waived during these five days.

These fee-free days will take place on:

Monday, Jan. 16: in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, April 22: the first day of National Park Week

Friday, Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Day

Saturday, Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Pam Sanfilippo, the program manager of museum services and interpretation, said that this is a great opportunity to experience Gateway Arch National Park.

Visitors can take advantage of all that the park has to offer, including the tram ride, the documentary movie, the 91-acre park grounds, and the always-free museum at the Gateway Arch.

The National Park Service also offers the $80 “America the Beautiful” pass, which gives unlimited access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee.

Additionally, there are free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens.

To ensure a smooth visit, visitors are encouraged to secure Tram Ride to the Top tickets in advance by calling 877-982-1410 or head online.

Visitors should arrive at the Arch at least 30 minutes before their scheduled tram time and enter the monument at the Arch entrance plaza, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse.

The arch legs are exit-only, entrance to the Arch Visitor Center and the Museum at the Gateway Arch is always free. Parking is available at the Stadium East Garage, located at 200 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, for a fee. Visitors can pre-purchase parking at iparkit.com/TheArch.