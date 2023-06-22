GREENWOOD, Mo. — The mayor of Greenwood, Missouri, is refusing to step down and now faces articles of impeachment with a formal hearing to follow.

The decision came Wednesday evening with an outside investigating attorney saying there was probable cause on three issues. Perhaps the most serious accusation is that Mayor Levi Weaver threatened an alderman with a gun by brandishing it during a dispute, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The Greenwood Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to move forward with the investigation, which could potentially lead to Weaver’s removal from office.

It’s important to note that the articles of impeachment are not criminal charges. However, there are big implications for the small local government.

By the end of the summer, the city will need to coordinate a trial of sorts, which will look at testimony and evidence related to the gun accusation as well as others items spelled out in the articles of impeachment.

It will cost the city money, and it will also reveal more details that the public doesn’t have right now.

Wednesday’s special meeting goes back eight months with the drama of public comment leading to a full blown investigation.

“It’s all rumor mill. I don’t know what’s true. I am a citizen who lives over on sleepy little 16th Street,” one citizen said during the October public comment period.

“But I’m also one of those who’s been listening to social media, and people want to bash each other because they don’t know what’s going on inside city hall,” another speaker said.

“Nothing’s comforting about this situation. This situation is not pleasant for me personally,” Alderman Ryan Murray said Thursday.

Murray said he wasn’t on the board when the investigation started, but he called for Weaver’s resignation in the face of allegations that he threatened an alderman by brandishing a gun during a conflict.

“I’m really hesitant to ask but, Mayor, I’d ask one last time would you consider stepping down now so we do not have to move forward with this — one, for your personal sake and two, for the taxpayers’ funding that’s going to go to pay for this hearing,” Murray said during Wednesday’s meeting.

“Here’s the thing with me. I know the allegations are not what they are. And so, with that being said, I can’t step down. I won’t,” Weaver said Wednesday.

“I understand the ramifications, the financial ramifications for the city. I know this and I understand it,” Weaver said.

“I know I’m not guilty. So what I will not do is — my name’s already run through the mud. We’re going to ride this out,” Weaver said.

Weaver also faces accusations that he blocked people from the official city Facebook page, which some argue is a First Amendment violation.

Another article impeachment claims he was loose with business licensing rules and potentially violated Jackson County health codes.

But the gun threat item looms large.

“The question on everyone’s mind though is if he had a gun, who was the alderman that was allegedly targeted and what led to that situation. Can you shed any light on that?” FOX4 asked Murray.

“Yeah, we’ll find out in August if we get to that hearing unfortunately,” Murray said.

Weaver did not respond to FOX4’s multiple requests for interviews and comment Thursday.

No date set yet for the formal impeachment hearing.