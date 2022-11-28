KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police department is celebrating its newest officer.

Max is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois. He is training with his handler while learning to sniff out narcotics, according to the police department.

The department said Hero Fund USA donated Max to the canine unit.

Hero Fund USA is based in Blue Springs and works to provide personal protection equipment and other items first responders need, but departments can’t always afford.

Hero Fund USA raises money through events like golf tournaments, sporting events, concerts, and other functions in cities across the country.

Earlier this year the Heart of America Kennel Club also donated a K-9 to the Kansas City Police Department.

The female pup, named Flick, is being trained to to sniff out explosives ahead of Chiefs games and other special events held in the city, according to KCPD.

