HARDIN, Mo. — A community plans to gather in support of a young Hardin, Missouri, child while pushing for change.

Harper’s Law Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening in the community room at Hardin’s City Hall.

The committee is asking for additional safety measures, like added fencing, to be added near railroad crossings when the tracks run through towns and cities.

The group is named after 1-year-old Harper who died after she was hit by a train in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m. May 13.

Investigators said the little girl was standing or sitting on the railroad tracks near the 1st Street and Elm Street intersection when the train hit her.

The Ray County Sheriff’s office investigated the child’s death and said it was an accident.