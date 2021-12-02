Hearing rescheduled for James Phelps, suspect in Cassidy Rainwater death

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- James Phelps, one of the two men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater, was set to appear in court on Dec. 17, but court documents say that hearing has been rescheduled.

Court documents on Dec. 1 say Phelps will now appear in court for a criminal setting on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.

Phelps was last in court on Nov. 19. During that appearance, a prosecuting attorney brought up that Phelps’ co-defendant, Timothy Norton, confessed he and Phelps would search for potential victims online as well as a nearby Walmart.

The defense asked for another hearing in December because the prosecution will be handing evidence over to the defense. The defense filed a motion for discovery, but it hasn’t been answered yet. The defense wanted more time because of the new charges.

Norton appeared in court on Nov. 23 and pleaded not guilty. Norton will have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2, 2022.

Phelps and Norton were officially charged with killing Rainwater and abandoning her body on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Authorities say Rainwater was likely staying with Phelps on Moon Valley Road in early July.