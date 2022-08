New houses on a quiet street

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 823 cities and towns in Missouri. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $288,146 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50:

#1. St. Louis: 26

#2. Kansas City: 9

#3. Springfield: 6

#4. Columbia: 1

#4. Warrensburg: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#50. Chesterfield

– Typical home value: $510,069

– 1-year price change: +$52,167 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,325 (+31.2%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#49. Foley

– Typical home value: $268,319

– 1-year price change: +$52,900 (+24.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,273 (+57.8%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#48. Holt

– Typical home value: $369,127

– 1-year price change: +$53,199 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,685 (+58.1%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#47. Riverside

– Typical home value: $369,474

– 1-year price change: +$53,426 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,342 (+46.5%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#46. Saint Paul

– Typical home value: $464,486

– 1-year price change: +$53,675 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,048 (+50.6%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#45. Lake Waukomis

– Typical home value: $420,948

– 1-year price change: +$54,167 (+14.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,744 (+59.9%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#44. Lone Jack

– Typical home value: $401,033

– 1-year price change: +$54,615 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,458 (+65.3%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#43. Wildwood

– Typical home value: $512,940

– 1-year price change: +$55,780 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,120 (+32.9%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#42. Cottleville

– Typical home value: $419,494

– 1-year price change: +$55,950 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,774 (+45.3%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#41. Lake Saint Louis

– Typical home value: $395,043

– 1-year price change: +$56,073 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,956 (+51.3%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#40. Clayton

– Typical home value: $806,789

– 1-year price change: +$56,153 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$182,367 (+29.2%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#39. Battlefield

– Typical home value: $266,222

– 1-year price change: +$56,229 (+26.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,690 (+72.3%)

– Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#38. Hawk Point

– Typical home value: $309,181

– 1-year price change: +$56,522 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,922 (+58.3%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#37. Kingsville

– Typical home value: $326,345

– 1-year price change: +$57,213 (+21.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,920 (+77.9%)

– Metro area: Warrensburg

Stacker

#36. Bruner

– Typical home value: $302,690

– 1-year price change: +$57,464 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,118 (+83.9%)

– Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#35. Creve Coeur

– Typical home value: $566,727

– 1-year price change: +$57,503 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,809 (+33.1%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#34. Camdenton

– Typical home value: $321,819

– 1-year price change: +$59,027 (+22.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,144 (+79.1%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#33. Oldfield

– Typical home value: $264,034

– 1-year price change: +$59,293 (+29.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,067 (+108.0%)

– Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#32. Old Monroe

– Typical home value: $318,983

– 1-year price change: +$59,402 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,972 (+57.9%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#31. Lake Ozark

– Typical home value: $352,823

– 1-year price change: +$59,474 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,670 (+69.5%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#30. Bois D Arc

– Typical home value: $310,688

– 1-year price change: +$60,026 (+23.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,891 (+76.7%)

– Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#29. Crystal Lake Park

– Typical home value: $570,553

– 1-year price change: +$61,685 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,718 (+31.2%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#28. Silex

– Typical home value: $355,113

– 1-year price change: +$61,699 (+21.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,159 (+71.6%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#27. Des Peres

– Typical home value: $608,054

– 1-year price change: +$62,752 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,672 (+32.9%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#26. Warson Woods

– Typical home value: $601,556

– 1-year price change: +$62,907 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,044 (+33.2%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#25. Dardenne Prairie

– Typical home value: $443,791

– 1-year price change: +$63,697 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,319 (+47.7%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#24. Augusta

– Typical home value: $464,112

– 1-year price change: +$64,058 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,014 (+54.7%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#23. Foristell

– Typical home value: $485,005

– 1-year price change: +$66,982 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,292 (+57.1%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#22. Innsbrook

– Typical home value: $473,722

– 1-year price change: +$67,809 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,248 (+52.1%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#21. Linn Creek

– Typical home value: $360,105

– 1-year price change: +$68,324 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$170,763 (+90.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#20. Flint Hill

– Typical home value: $544,585

– 1-year price change: +$68,572 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,802 (+56.1%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#19. Osage Beach

– Typical home value: $358,044

– 1-year price change: +$68,678 (+23.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$174,398 (+95.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#18. Rocheport

– Typical home value: $398,878

– 1-year price change: +$69,188 (+21.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,395 (+48.0%)

– Metro area: Columbia

Stacker

#17. Saddlebrooke

– Typical home value: $672,098

– 1-year price change: +$77,279 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$238,792 (+55.1%)

– Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#16. Roach

– Typical home value: $382,915

– 1-year price change: +$78,258 (+25.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,945 (+85.9%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#15. Weatherby Lake

– Typical home value: $520,643

– 1-year price change: +$78,538 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,336 (+46.9%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#14. Weldon Spring

– Typical home value: $572,636

– 1-year price change: +$79,543 (+16.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$178,654 (+45.3%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#13. Parkville

– Typical home value: $574,343

– 1-year price change: +$82,783 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,307 (+38.7%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#12. Sunrise Beach

– Typical home value: $444,309

– 1-year price change: +$85,051 (+23.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$210,836 (+90.3%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#11. Lake Winnebago

– Typical home value: $680,966

– 1-year price change: +$85,179 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,553 (+48.2%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#10. Westwood

– Typical home value: $1,005,544

– 1-year price change: +$85,185 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$216,680 (+27.5%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#9. Village of Four Seasons

– Typical home value: $439,927

– 1-year price change: +$90,022 (+25.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,473 (+62.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#8. Village of Loch Lloyd

– Typical home value: $1,122,285

– 1-year price change: +$98,101 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$297,462 (+36.1%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#7. Clarkson Valley

– Typical home value: $848,951

– 1-year price change: +$99,085 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,040 (+36.5%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#6. Lake Lotawana

– Typical home value: $634,856

– 1-year price change: +$103,723 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$272,885 (+75.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#5. Town and Country

– Typical home value: $997,391

– 1-year price change: +$105,079 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$228,977 (+29.8%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#4. Fremont Hills

– Typical home value: $555,198

– 1-year price change: +$111,800 (+25.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$238,288 (+75.2%)

– Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#3. Frontenac

– Typical home value: $1,073,663

– 1-year price change: +$115,096 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$266,553 (+33.0%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#2. Ladue

– Typical home value: $1,174,575

– 1-year price change: +$116,854 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$289,342 (+32.7%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#1. Huntleigh

– Typical home value: $2,097,478

– 1-year price change: +$288,146 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$682,542 (+48.2%)

– Metro area: St. Louis

