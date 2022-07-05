The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#40. Idaho
– Moved from Missouri to Idaho in 2019: 404
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to Missouri in 2019: 1,066
— #13 most common destination from Idaho
tochichi//Wikicommons
#39. South Dakota
– Moved from Missouri to South Dakota in 2019: 445
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 494
— #18 most common destination from South Dakota
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#38. Montana
– Moved from Missouri to Montana in 2019: 487
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Missouri in 2019: 589
— #22 most common destination from Montana
Canva
#37. Mississippi
– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091
— #8 most common destination from Mississippi
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr
#36. Wyoming
– Moved from Missouri to Wyoming in 2019: 582
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Missouri in 2019: 45
— #34 most common destination from Wyoming
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#35. South Carolina
– Moved from Missouri to South Carolina in 2019: 656
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 987
— #24 most common destination from South Carolina
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. Massachusetts
– Moved from Missouri to Massachusetts in 2019: 662
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Missouri in 2019: 464
— #34 most common destination from Massachusetts
Canva
#33. Hawaii
– Moved from Missouri to Hawaii in 2019: 729
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Missouri in 2019: 875
— #20 most common destination from Hawaii
M Floyd // Flickr
#32. Alabama
– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246
— #12 most common destination from Alabama
Canva
#31. Alaska
– Moved from Missouri to Alaska in 2019: 890
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Missouri in 2019: 927
— #19 most common destination from Alaska
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#30. Louisiana
– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488
— #17 most common destination from Louisiana
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#29. Oregon
– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761
— #27 most common destination from Oregon
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#28. Washington, D.C.
– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74
— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
randy andy // Shutterstock
#27. Nevada
– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877
— #28 most common destination from Nevada
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Utah
– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567
— #16 most common destination from Utah
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia
#25. North Dakota
– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873
— #13 most common destination from North Dakota
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#24. New York
– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
— #31 most common destination from New York
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#23. Kentucky
– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042
— #12 most common destination from Kentucky
Canva
#22. Minnesota
– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321
— #22 most common destination from Minnesota
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#21. Nebraska
– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190
— #4 most common destination from Nebraska
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#20. Pennsylvania
– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#19. Washington
– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903
— #17 most common destination from Washington
DPPed// Wikimedia
#18. Arizona
– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184
— #16 most common destination from Arizona
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Indiana
– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
— #7 most common destination from Indiana
Imilious // Wikicommons
#16. Tennessee
– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106
— #15 most common destination from Tennessee
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Wisconsin
– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#14. Michigan
– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
— #22 most common destination from Michigan
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#13. North Carolina
– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552
— #10 most common destination from North Carolina
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#12. Virginia
– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682
— #24 most common destination from Virginia
Canva
#11. Ohio
– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691
— #24 most common destination from Ohio
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Iowa
– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774
— #3 most common destination from Iowa
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Oklahoma
– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644
— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma
Canva
#8. Arkansas
– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
— #4 most common destination from Arkansas
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#7. Colorado
– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032
— #16 most common destination from Colorado
Canva
#6. Georgia
– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
— 4.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
— #13 most common destination from Georgia
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#5. California
– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
— #23 most common destination from California
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Texas
– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085
— 6.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507
— #16 most common destination from Texas
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Florida
– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
— 8.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
— #23 most common destination from Florida
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#2. Illinois
– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
— 9.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
— #6 most common destination from Illinois
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Kansas
– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065
— 19.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685
— #1 most common destination from Kansas
